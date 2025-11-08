Browns Planned To Trade For WR Adonai Mitchell At Deadline

Ian Rapoport reports that the Colts received interest from teams regarding WR Adonai Mitchell, including the Browns, who planned to pull off a trade for him at the deadline.

Rapoport adds that the Browns’ plan of acquiring Mitchell for a late-round pick was spoiled when he was sent to the Jets as part of the CB Sauce Gardner trade.

Mitchell had come up as an under-the-radar trade candidate as he had slid down the depth chart due to repeated mental gaffes.

Mitchell, 23, was a one-year starter at Texas and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2023. The Colts drafted him with the No. 52 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He is in the second year of a four-year, $7,386,082 rookie contract that includes a $2,191,696 signing bonus.

In 2024, Mitchell has appeared in eight games for the Colts and recorded nine receptions on 16 targets for 152 yards and no touchdowns.