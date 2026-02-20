Browns Possible Landing Spot For Packers LT Rasheed Walker?

Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media reports that Packers LT Rasheed Walker could make some serious money in free agency this offseason, given that multiple teams view him as the best available offensive tackle.

According to Wolfe, the Browns are worth keeping an eye on for Walker in free agency.

Cleveland’s entire offseason line is in flux with multiple players set to be free agents this offseason.

It would make sense for them to prioritize offensive line upgrades where they can find them.

The Packers could franchise Walker in the coming days and there has been talk about Green Bay possibly pursuing a tag-and-trade scenario this offseason.

The franchise tag for offensive linemen is projected to be in the neighborhood of $27 to $28 million fully guaranteed for one year.

Walker, 25, earned an honorable mention for All-Big Ten honors in 2020 and was selected by the Packers in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Penn State.

He just finished out a four-year rookie deal worth $3,740,873 that included a signing bonus of $80,873.

Walker is set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career this offseason.

In 2025, Walker appeared in 17 games for the Packers and made 16 starts at tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 53 tackle out of 84 qualifying players.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2026 NFL Free Agents.