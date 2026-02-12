Packers Could Try To Tag & Trade LT Rasheed Walker?

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones mentioned the possibility of the Packers franchising LT Rasheed Walker with the intent to trade him to another team.

Jones admits it’s a little far-fetched but there usually aren’t many solid tackles available as free agents and there’s a possibility the Packers could try to take advantage of that to get a pick for Walker.

Still, the Packers would run the risk of being stuck with a big salary number if they can’t find a trade partner.

“I don’t feel like Gutey is motivated enough to tag Rasheed,” one league source told Jones. “Finding a partner at that number is tough, but it’s possible.”

The franchise tag for offensive linemen is projected to be in the neighborhood of $27 to $28 million fully guaranteed for one year.

Walker, 25, earned an honorable mention for All-Big Ten honors in 2020 and was selected by the Packers in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Penn State.

He just finished out a four-year rookie deal worth $3,740,873 that included a signing bonus of $80,873.

Walker is set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career this offseason.

In 2025, Walker appeared in 17 games for the Packers and made 16 starts at tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 53 tackle out of 84 qualifying players.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2026 NFL Free Agents.