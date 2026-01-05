Browns Preparing For Shedeur Sanders To Be 2026 Starting QB

According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, the Browns are preparing for fifth-round QB Shedeur Sanders to be the team’s starter in 2026.

There will be a different coach handling things for Sanders, as Cleveland fired HC Kevin Stefanski today. Jones says Browns GM Andrew Berry, who will stay on in his role, will likely hire another first-time head coach to replace Stefanski.

Because the Browns won enough games under Sanders to slide down the draft order to No. 6 overall, they’re unlikely to be in range to take a top rookie prospect in the first round, leaving them in limbo again. A trade up is an option but there has to be a team willing to trade down and plenty of other teams need help at quarterback.

Jones adds the Browns could have some challenges finding a coach who believes in both the front office and Sanders, and that sources tell him that candidates with options will likely look elsewhere.

Sanders started the final seven games of the season and the team had a 3-4 record in that stretch.

Sanders, 23, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season, following his father and coach, former NFL star Deion Sanders. He started two more years at Colorado before declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns traded up to select Sanders with the No. 144 overall pick in the fifth round. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4.646 million rookie contract that includes a $447,380 signing bonus.

In 2025, Sanders appeared in eight games and completed 56.6 percent of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for a touchdown and 169 yards on 21 attempts.

We’ll have more on the Browns’ quarterback situation as the news is available.