Browns Promote TE Kyle Markway & OT Alex Taylor To Active Roster

The Cleveland Browns announced Saturday that they’ve promoted TE Kyle Markway and OT Alex Taylor from the practice squad.

Markway, 23, originally signed on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out South Carolina back in April of last year but was waived a few months later.

The Steelers signed him to their training camp roster in August but was among their final roster cuts. The Browns signed him to their practice squad in September.

During his three-year college career, Markway recorded 37 receptions for 459 yards receiving (12.4 YPC) and three touchdowns.