Browns Promote WR Kaden Davis From Practice Squad

According to Mike Garafolo, the Browns are signing WR Kaden Davis from the practice squad to their active roster for Week 18.

Davis, 26, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft. He was cut during training camp but returned to their practice squad in November.

The Cardinals signed Davis in July of 2023 and he earned a practice squad spot for most of the season. Arizona re-signed him to a futures contract for the 2024 season but cut him after the draft. He caught on with the Lions in May but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

He signed on with the Broncos’ practice squad in September but was cut loose after a month. The Browns signed him to their practice squad last month.

Davis has yet to appear in an NFL game.