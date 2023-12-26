Browns Promoting QB P.J. Walker, Placing QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson On IR

According to Scott Petrak, the Browns are promoting QB P.J. Walker from the practice squad to the active roster.

He takes the place of fifth-round QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who HC Kevin Stefanski announced is going on injured reserve with his hip injury, per Jake Trotter.

Walker, 28, originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Temple in 2017. He spent two years on Indianapolis’ practice squad before being waived prior to the 2019 season.

Walker played for the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL in the spring of 2020. Carolina then signed him to a two-year deal following the XFL’s dissolution. Walker joined the Bears this past March but was cut loose this summer.

The Browns later signed Walker to their practice squad and he’s bounced back and forth between the roster and practice squad this season.

In 2023, Walker has appeared in six games for the Browns with two starts and completed 54 of 111 passes (48.5 percent) for 674 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions. He’s added 12 rushes for 31 yards.

Thompson-Robinson, 23, is a former fifth-round pick by the Browns in the 2023 NFL Draft out of UCLA. He’s in the first year of a four-year, $4,182,268 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $750,000 in 2023.

In 2023, Thompson-Robinson appeared in eight games and completed 53.6 percent of his passes for 440 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions, to go along with 14 rushing attempts for 50 yards.