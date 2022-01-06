Browns QB Baker Mayfield Unhappy With Playcalling, Will Reportedly Consider Trade Request

According to Mary Kay Cabot, Browns QB Baker Mayfield will consider requesting a trade if his issues with the play-calling are not addressed this offseason.

Cabot explains that Mayfield has been unhappy with HC Kevin Stefanski‘s system and play-calling dating back to October, believing the run-heavy offense hasn’t been a good fit for him.

The former No. 1 overall pick has even expressed those frustrations publicly at times, including after taking nine sacks in Monday night’s loss to the Steelers.

For what it’s worth, Mayfield responded to Cabot’s report in a dismissive way.

Clickbait. You and many other Cleveland local media continue to be drama stirring reporters with no sources or facts. Don’t put words in my mouth so you can put food on your table. I’m not your puppet. https://t.co/MfHnqWk65s — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 6, 2022

Cleveland obviously isn’t sold on Mayfield either given the season he’s just had, though Cabot points out injuries are a mitigating factor. Mayfield has played through a number of injuries all season and was just shut down to have surgery for a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

One way or another, there’s a fair amount of uncertainty surrounding Mayfield and the Browns as he enters the final year of his contract.

Mayfield, 26, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He’s in the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which will cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

In 2021, Mayfield appeared in 14 games and completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Browns and Mayfield as the news is available.