Browns QB Deshaun Watson Suspended For Six Games

Ian Rapoport reports that Judge Sue L. Robinson has ruled that Browns QB Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

The NFL now has three days to file an appeal on the suspension, to be heard by Commissioner Roger Goodell or an individual he designates in his place, if they believe the discipline isn’t strong enough.

Tom Pelissero mentions that in settlement talks, the league was unwilling to settle for less than 12 games and was seeking full season suspension.

The NFLPA will not appeal the ruling, per a statement they released last night, and Watson was given no additional fine for the violation of league policy.

Robinson also ruled that Watson can only receive massage therapy through massage therapists who work for the Browns.

Tony Buzbee, the lawyer for the women suing Watson for sexual misconduct in civil court, also announced that three of the four remaining cases against Watson have been settled.

Tony Buzbee, plaintiffs' lawyer for the women who have sued Deshaun Watson, has settled three of the remaining four civil lawsuits, he announced in statement pic.twitter.com/oUCDQmVbk7 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 1, 2022

Watson had already settled 20 of the 24 cases against him in civil court earlier this month.

Watson, 26, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year. He was traded to the Browns for draft compensation.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

