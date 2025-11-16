Browns QB Dillon Gabriel Ruled Out With Concussion

Browns rookie QB Dillon Gabriel was forced from Sunday’s game against the Ravens with a concussion.

Cleveland has since ruled Gabriel out for the game. Fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders has replaced him as the Browns’ stater for the rest of the game.

Gabriel, 25, grew up in Hawaii and committed to UCF. He started as a true freshman and spent three years as the starter at UCF before transferring to Oklahoma. He transferred again to Oregon for his final season of eligibility.

Gabriel earned second-team All-AAC honors in 2020, first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2023, and first-team All-American, first-team All-Big 10, and Big 10 Player of the Year honors in 2024 after leading Oregon to a berth in the College Football Playoff. He also set the record for most career starts in college football history with 63.

Cleveland selected him in the third round of the 2025 draft, and he signed a four-year, $6,226,322 rookie contract that includes a $1,168,232 signing bonus.

Entering today’s game, Gabriel has appeared in seven games for the Browns and completed 58.6 percent of his passes to go along with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He has also rushed for 84 yards and no touchdowns.