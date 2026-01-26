Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Added To Pro Bowl As Replacement

Jordan Schultz reports Browns QB Shedeur Sanders has been added to the Pro Bowl as a replacement.

Patriots QB Drake Maye was originally named to the Pro Bowl but won’t play with New England advancing to the Super Bowl.

Sanders, 23, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season, following his father and coach, former NFL star Deion Sanders. He started two more years at Colorado before declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns traded up to select Sanders with the No. 144 overall pick in the fifth round. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4.646 million rookie contract that includes a $447,380 signing bonus.

In 2025, Sanders appeared in eight games and completed 56.6 percent of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for a touchdown and 169 yards on 21 attempts.