Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Expected To Begin Offseason As Starter

According to Jason La Canfora, Browns QB Shedeur Sanders is expected to get plenty of first-team reps when the team’s offseason program begins in April.

Per La Canfora, league sources continue to maintain that Sanders has a clear path to being the starter for Cleveland in 2026.

La Canfora has heard that Browns HC Todd Monken has an affinity for Sanders. He evaluated him heavily for the Ravens last year, as Baltimore was seeking an upgrade at backup quarterback and might have drafted Sanders had his camp told them not to.

“I know this about Todd, he won’t shy away from that kind of challenge,” La Canfora quoted one assistant coach who has worked with Monken before. “I think he kind of eats that stuff up.”

La Canfora notes the Browns did not get deep in talks with QB Malik Willis despite having a favorable scouting report on him, per league sources, and he signed with the Dolphins. Cleveland also didn’t pursue Kyler Murray or Tua Tagovailoa.

He adds Kirk Cousins could be a consideration for the Browns at some point and there’s always the possibility they draft a quarterback, but for now Sanders is just competing against Deshaun Watson for the starting role.

Sanders, 24, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season, following his father and coach, former NFL star Deion Sanders. He started two more years at Colorado before declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns traded up to select Sanders with the No. 144 overall pick in the fifth round. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4.646 million rookie contract that includes a $447,380 signing bonus.

In 2025, Sanders appeared in eight games and completed 56.6 percent of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for a touchdown and 169 yards on 21 attempts.

We’ll have more on Sanders and the Browns as the news is available.