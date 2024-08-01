Browns RB D’Onta Foreman Hospitalized After Neck Injury

Update:

The Browns released a statement on RB D’Onta Foreman, saying he injured his neck and was immobilized as a precaution before departing practice.

A helicopter was deployed to take Foreman from White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, where the Browns are practicing to a hospital in Roanoke, Virginia.

The team says Foreman felt neck pain but had movement in all of his extremities.

Browns RB D’Onta Foreman suffered an apparent injury at practice on Thursday, per Scott Petrak, and had to be immobilized on a backboard and taken away in an ambulance.

The injury reportedly happened on a special teams drill. Foreman was signed this offseason to add depth at running back and on special teams.

Foreman, 28, was a third-round pick of the Texans in 2017. He signed a four-year contract worth $3,159,484 that included a signing bonus of $759,484 with the Texans.

Foreman was waived by Houston in 2019 after spending most of his time with them on the PUP list with an Achilles injury. From there, Forman had stints with the Colts, Titans and Falcons.

The Panthers signed Foreman to a contract in 2022. He concluded his contract in Carolina and signed with the Bears last offseason. After playing out his deal in Chicago, Foreman signed a one-year deal with the Browns.

In 2023, Foreman appeared in nine games for the Bears and recorded 109 rushing attempts for 425 yards (3.9 YPC) and four touchdowns. He also recorded 11 receptions for 77 yards (7.0 YPC) and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Foreman as the news is available.