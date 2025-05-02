Browns RB Jerome Ford Agrees To Pay Cut

According to Mary Kay Cabot, Browns RB Jerome Ford agreed to a pay cut on Friday, reducing his salary from $3.486 million to $1.75 million.

Cabot notes Ford’s 2025 salary is now fully guaranteed.

Cabot now expects free agent RB Nick Chubb to find a new team with Ford taking a pay cut, given Chubb’s return largely hinged on Ford’s contract.

Ford, 25, transferred from Alabama to Cincinnati after two years and played two years for the Bearcats. He earned first-team all-conference honors as a senior and was drafted by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,982,148, including a signing bonus of $322,148.

In 2024, Ford appeared in 14 games and recorded 104 rushing attempts for 565 yards (5.4 YPC) and three touchdowns, to go along with 37 receptions for 225 yards (6.1 YPC).