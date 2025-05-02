Browns RB Jerome Ford Agrees To Pay Cut

According to Mary Kay Cabot, Browns RB Jerome Ford agreed to a pay cut on Friday, reducing his salary from $3.486 million to $1.75 million.
Cabot notes Ford’s 2025 salary is now fully guaranteed.
Cabot now expects free agent RB Nick Chubb to find a new team with Ford taking a pay cut, given Chubb’s return largely hinged on Ford’s contract.
Ford, 25, transferred from Alabama to Cincinnati after two years and played two years for the Bearcats. He earned first-team all-conference honors as a senior and was drafted by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
He’s entering the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,982,148, including a signing bonus of $322,148.
In 2024, Ford appeared in 14 games and recorded 104 rushing attempts for 565 yards (5.4 YPC) and three touchdowns, to go along with 37 receptions for 225 yards (6.1 YPC).
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!