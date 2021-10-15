Browns RB Nick Chubb Ruled Out From Week 6

The Cleveland Browns officially ruled out RB Nick Chubb from Week 6 due to a calf injury, according to Jake Trotter.

Chubb was trending to miss Sunday’s game after not participating in practice this week.

Chubb, 25, was drafted by the Browns in the second round out of Georgia in 2018. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $7,383,094 contract when Cleveland signed him to a three-year, $36 million extension in July.

Chubb is set to make a base salary of $920,000 this season, to go along with salaries of $1,213,059 and $10,850,000 over the next two years.

In 2021, Chubb has appeared in five games and recorded 90 rushing attempts for 523 yards (5.8 YPC), one lost fumble, and two touchdowns. He’s also added five receptions for 35 yards (7.0 YPC) and no touchdowns.