Browns RB Quinshon Judkins Charged With Misdemeanor Battery After Arrest

Browns second-round RB Quinshon Judkins has been charged with misdemeanor battery stemming from his arrest on Saturday, per police in Miami.

In a statement reported by ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi, the police said:

“On July 12th, at approximately 9 a.m., Fort Lauderdale Police Officers responded to the 1500 block of West Cypress Creek Road in reference to a delayed battery. Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the victim. During their preliminary investigation it was determined a battery had occurred. The officers made contact with the suspect and placed him into custody. He was transported to Broward County Main Jail. The suspect has been identified as Quinshon Judkins, DOB 10/29/2003 and has been charged with Misdemeanor Battery (Domestic) FSS 784.03-1a1.”

Adam Schefter adds he was told the NFL is aware of the matter but is declining further comment at this time.

Violations of the NFL’s personal conduct policy in matters of domestic violence can trigger a suspension of six games, and this puts Judkins on the radar of the league disciplinary body.

However, the NFL does not want to interfere with the legal system and will let criminal and civil matters run their course in court before handing down discipline.

Judkins, 21, transferred to Ohio State after spending two years at Ole Miss. He was named the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2022, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2022 and 2023, and was third-team All-Big Ten in 2024.

The Browns used the No. 36 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Judkins. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $11,389,536 contract with a $4,923,298 signing bonus.

During his college career, Judkins appeared in 42 games and recorded 739 rushing attempts for 3,785 yards (5.1 YPC) and 45 touchdowns, to go along with 59 receptions for 442 yards (7.5 YPC) and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Judkins as the news is available.