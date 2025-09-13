Browns RB Quinshon Judkins Expected To Debut In Week 2

Jeremy Fowler reports that Browns second-round RB Quinshon Judkins is expected to make his debut against the Ravens in Week 2.

Judkins was the final 2025 draft pick to sign with their team after he was arrested in July on a misdemeanor domestic violence allegation.

Although prosecutors declined to pursue formal charges, the NFL continues to investigate the matter.

He’s also not expected to be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list for the time being.

Judkins, 21, transferred to Ohio State after spending two years at Ole Miss. He was named the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2022, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2022 and 2023, and was third-team All-Big Ten in 2024.

The Browns used the No. 36 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Judkins. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $11,389,536 contract with a $4,923,298 signing bonus.

During his college career, Judkins appeared in 42 games and recorded 739 rushing attempts for 3,785 yards (5.1 YPC) and 45 touchdowns, to go along with 59 receptions for 442 yards (7.5 YPC) and five touchdowns.

