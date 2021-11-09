Browns RBs Nick Chubb & Demetric Felton Test Positive For COVID-19

According to Adam Schefter, both Browns RBs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton have tested positive for COVID-19.

That puts their status in question for this week’s coming game against the Patriots. Both players are vaccinated but they would need two negative tests 24 hours apart to test out of the protocols and play.

Cleveland placed RB John Kelly on the COVID-19 list on Monday, leaving D’Ernest Johnson as the only healthy back on the roster right now.

Chubb, 25, was drafted by the Browns in the second round out of Georgia in 2018. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $7,383,094 contract when Cleveland signed him to a three-year, $36 million extension in July.

Chubb is set to make a base salary of $920,000 this season, to go along with salaries of $1,213,059 and $10,850,000 over the next two years.

In 2021, Chubb has appeared in seven games and recorded 120 rushing attempts for 721 yards (6 YPC), one lost fumble, and six touchdowns. He’s also added eight receptions on eight targets for 69 yards.