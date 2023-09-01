Browns Re-Sign CB A.J. Green To Practice Squad

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Scott Petrak, the Browns are re-signing CB A.J. Green to their practice squad on Friday. 

A.J. Green

Cleveland’s practice squad now includes:

  1. DB Lorenzo Burns
  2. WR Jaelon Darden
  3. G Michael Dunn
  4. RB Hassan Hall
  5. DT Trysten Hill
  6. LB Sam Kamara
  7. DB Tanner McCalister
  8. TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden
  9. DE Lonnie Phelps
  10. LB Charlie Thomas
  11. DE Isaiah Thomas
  12. WR Austin Watkins
  13. K Lucas Havrisik
  14. T Alex Leatherwood
  15. CB A.J. Green

Green, 24, signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State back in 2020. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp and signed with Cleveland’s practice squad. 

The Browns later promoted Green to their active roster and he’s been on their roster ever since. 

Green re-signed with the Browns this offseason but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. 

In 2022, Green appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and recorded 16 tackles, one interception and a pass defense.

