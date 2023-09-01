Browns Re-Sign CB A.J. Green To Practice Squad

According to Scott Petrak, the Browns are re-signing CB A.J. Green to their practice squad on Friday.

Cleveland’s practice squad now includes:

DB Lorenzo Burns WR Jaelon Darden G Michael Dunn RB Hassan Hall DT Trysten Hill LB Sam Kamara DB Tanner McCalister TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden DE Lonnie Phelps LB Charlie Thomas DE Isaiah Thomas WR Austin Watkins K Lucas Havrisik T Alex Leatherwood CB A.J. Green

Green, 24, signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State back in 2020. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp and signed with Cleveland’s practice squad.

The Browns later promoted Green to their active roster and he’s been on their roster ever since.

Green re-signed with the Browns this offseason but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Green appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and recorded 16 tackles, one interception and a pass defense.