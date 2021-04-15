Browns Re-Sign ERFA DE Porter Gustin

The Browns have re-signed exclusive rights free agent DE Porter Gustin, per his agent.

Gustin, 24, wound up going undrafted out of USC back in 2019. He later signed on with the Saints, but was waived a few months later.

The Browns later signed Gustin to their practice squad before eventually promoting him to the active roster. He was tendered as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Gustin appeared in 14 games for the Browns and recorded 30 tackles and no sacks.

During his four-year college career, Gustin recorded 137 total tackles, 21.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and five pass defenses in 34 career games.