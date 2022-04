Browns Re-Sign ERFA G Blake Hance

Browns G Blake Hance officially re-signed his exclusive rights free agent on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions list.

Hance, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Northwestern back in April of 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Bills but was waived a few weeks later and caught on with the Commanders.

From there, he had brief stints with the Jaguars and Jets practice squads before the Browns signed him in January of last year.

In 2021, Hance appeared 17 games and made eight starts at guard.