Browns Re-Sign WR James Proche

According to Zac Jackson, the Browns have re-signed WR James Proche.

He ended up becoming Cleveland’s starting punt returner last year and will compete for a similar role.

Proche, 27, was a sixth-round pick by the Ravens out of SMU back in the 2020 draft.

He was in the third year of his four-year rookie deal when the Ravens opted to release him as a part of their final roster cuts ahead of the 2023 season. He later caught on with the Browns practice squad and was elevated to the active roster.

In 2023, Proche appeared in 10 games for the Browns and returned 22 punts for 197 yards (9.0 YPR) and one kickoff return for 19 yards. He was also targeted five times on offense but didn’t record a catch.