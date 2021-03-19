Browns Re-Signing K Cody Parkey

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Browns are re-signing K Cody Parkey to a one-year contract on Friday.

Parkey, 29, originally signed on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn back in May of 2014. However, he was traded to the Eagles after a few months in exchange for RB David Fluellen.

Parkey had brief stints with the Eagles, Browns and Dolphins before signing a four-year, $15 million contract that included $9 million guaranteed with the Bears in 2018. Chicago designated Parkey as a post-June 1 cut last offseason following his infamous missed field goal in the 2018 playoffs.

Parkey signed with the Titans in 2019 but was released after just a few games. From there, he caught on with the Browns a few weeks into the regular season.

In 2020, Parkey appeared in 15 games for the Browns and converted 19 of 22 field goal attempts (86.4 percent) to go along with 43 of 47 extra point tries (91.5 percent).