Browns Re-Sign LBs Willie Harvey & Montrel Meander, Waive Two Players

Update:

The Cleveland Browns announced that they have officially re-signed LBs Willie Harvey and Montrel Meander on Friday and waived RB Corey Taylor and WR JoJo Ward in corresponding moves.

We've signed LBs Montrel Meander and Willie Harvey Jr. ðŸ“° Â» https://t.co/ngW7LpFtL4 pic.twitter.com/bL05pIjp2S — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 20, 2021

The Cleveland Browns have re-signed LB Willie Harvey to a contract on Friday after suffering some injuries at the position, according to Ian Rapoport.

Harvey, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa State back in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Browns.

Cleveland waived Harvey coming out of the preseason before re-signing him to their practice squad soon after. He was promoted to the active roster a few weeks into the regular season.

The Browns cut Harvey loose at the start of last season.

In 2019, Harvey has been active for two games, but has yet to record a statistic.

During his four-year college career at Iowa State, Harvey recorded 289 tackles, 13 sacks, an interception, a defensive touchdown, five forced fumbles, three recoveries and 10 pass defenses over the course of 48 games.