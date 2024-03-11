Browns Re-Signing OLB Za’Darius Smith

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Browns are re-signing veteran OLB Za’Darius Smith.
According to Ian Rapoport, Smith is signing a two-year, $23.5 million contract that can be worth up to $25 million. The contract includes a $12 million base salary in 2024.
Smith, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $66 million contract with the Packers in 2019.
Smith had one year remaining on his contract and was set to make a base salary of $14,500,000 for the 2021 season when the Packers released him.
The Ravens reached an agreement with Smith on a four-year deal worth $35 million, but he opted to back out of the deal and sign a three-year, $42 million contract with the Vikings. From there, the Vikings trade Smith to the Browns last year.
We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2024 NFL Free Agents list.
