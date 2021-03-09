Browns Release DE Adrian Clayborn

The Browns announced on Tuesday they have released DE Adrian Clayborn.

The move will free up $3 million in cap space for the Browns. He was a solid rotational player for Cleveland in 2020 but he’s exactly the type of player who the drop in salary cap this offseason is going to hit the hardest.

Clayborn, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2011. Tampa Bay declined to exercise his fifth-year option and Clayborn signed with the Falcons on a one-year deal in 2015.

Clayborn re-signed with the Falcons on a two-year, $9 million contract before signing a two-year, $12 million contract with the Patriots in 2018.

New England cut him loose in March of 2019 and he returned to Atlanta on a one-year, $4 million contract. He signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the Browns in 2020.

In 2020, Clayborn appeared in 15 games and recorded 12 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defense. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 83 overall edge defender out of 109 qualifying players.