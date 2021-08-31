Browns Release DT Sheldon Day

According to Ian Rapoport, the Browns have released DT Sheldon Day.

Cleveland is paring down their roster to 53 players today and Day hadn’t done enough to crack the rotation at defensive tackle.

Day, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.9 million contract when the Jaguars waived him during the 2017 season.

The 49ers later claimed Day off of waivers and he spent three years in San Francisco. The Colts signed Day to a one-year contract last offseason but waived him during the 2020 season.

The Browns signed him to their practice squad back in December but cut him loose after a month. Cleveland brought him back this past offseason.

In 2020, Day appeared in four games for the Colts and recorded two tackles.