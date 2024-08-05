Browns Releasing LB Charlie Thomas III From IR

According to Scott Petrak, the Browns have released LB Charlie Thomas III from injured reserve.

Thomas III, 24, went undrafted out of Georgia Tech in 2023 before catching on with the Browns.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts before being brought back to the practice squad.

Thomas III signed a reserve contract with the team back in January but was placed on injured reserve at the beginning of August.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.