Browns Request Interview With Colts ST Coordinator Bubba Ventrone

According to Tom Pelissero, the Browns have requested permission to interview Colts ST coordinator Bubba Ventrone for the same position on their staff.

Some interview requests are formalities, as teams can no longer block coaches from interviewing for jobs that are considered promotions.

However, since this is a lateral move the Colts would have to give Cleveland permission. It’s not clear if new HC Shane Steichen intends to retain Ventrone, who is highly thought of around the NFL, or if he has his own plans for the role.

Ventrone, 40, was a former linebacker who went undrafted out of Villanova back in 2005. He played out his career with the Patriots, Jets, Browns, and 49ers before retiring in 2014.

He began his coaching career as the Patriots’ assistant special teams coach from 2015-2017 and signed on as the Colts’ special teams coordinator in 2018.

In 2022, the Colts special teams unit ranked No. 9 in Rick Gosselin‘s annual special teams rankings.