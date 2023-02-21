Browns Request Interview With Giants Assistant ST Coach Anthony Blevins

According to Jonathan Jones, the Browns have requested permission to interview Giants assistant ST coach Anthony Blevins.

Cleveland is searching for a new ST coordinator after moving on from Mike Priefer today. They’ve also requested an interview with Colts ST coordinator Bubba Ventrone.

Blevins also interviewed with the Broncos for their special teams gig.

Blevins, 46, got his start in the NFL in 2013 with the Cardinals after eight years coaching college football as an assistant in the secondary and on special teams. His first role was as an assistant special teams coach.

He left for the same job with the Giants in 2018 and was in that role for two years before moving around to assistant position coach roles on defense. He moved back to assistant special teams coach in 2022.