Browns Request Interview With Seahawks Assistant Sean Desai For DC Job

According to Ian Rapoport, the Browns have submitted an interview request for Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai for their defensive coordinator opening.

That brings the list of candidates to three, including Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo and Steelers LB coach Brian Flores.

Desai, 39, began his coaching career at Temple back in 2006 as a defensive and special teams coach. He later became the assistant director of football operations at the University of Miami.

After one year at Boston College, the Bears hired Desai as a quality control coach. He was later promoted to their safeties coach for the 2019 season and again to defensive coordinator in 2021.

Desai left Chicago’s coaching staff after Matt Nagy was fired and joined the Seahawks as their associate head coach. He also worked with the secondary.

In 2021, the Bears’ defense ranked No. 6 in fewest yards allowed, No. 22 in fewest points allowed, No. 23 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 3 in fewest passing yards allowed.