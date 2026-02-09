Browns Request To Interview Jonathan Cooley For DC

Per Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are requesting to interview Panthers defensive pass-game coordinator Jonathan Cooley for their defensive coordinator position.

The Browns have interviewed the following candidates so far:

Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns LBs coach Jason Tarver (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants OLBs coach Charlie Bullen (Requested)

(Requested) Rams defensive pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Panthers defensive pass game coordinator Jonathan Cooley (Requested)

Cooley started his NFL coaching career in 2020 with the Rams as a defensive quality control coach after a stint at Kent State.

He stayed with the team for three seasons, working as an assistant secondary coach in 2021 and DB coach in 2022.

Carolina hired Cooley in 2023 as their CB coach, but he moved to pass game coordinator for the 2024 season.

We will have more on the Browns’ defensive coordinator search as it becomes available.