Browns Request To Interview Seahawks DC Aden Durde For HC Job

According to Ian Rapoport, the Browns have requested to interview Seahawks DC Aden Durde for their head coaching job.

He’s among the first interview requests for Cleveland. Here’s an updated list of candidates for the job:

Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested)

Seahawks DC Aden Durde (Requested)

Durde, 46, began his coaching career as the Falcons’ defensive quality control coach in 2018. Atlanta later promoted him to outside linebackers coach for the 2020 season.

From there, the Cowboys hired Durde as defensive line coach in 2021 and he remained there until the Seahawks hired him as defensive coordinator in February 2024.