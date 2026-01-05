Browns Retaining GM Andrew Berry

The Cleveland Browns announced they are retaining GM Andrew Berry, and he will lead the upcoming HC search.

Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam announced the news in a lengthy statement following the dismissal of former HC Kevin Stefanski.

Berry, 38, was hired by the Colts as a scouting assistant back in 2009 and worked his way up to pro scouting coordinator. The Browns would later hire Berry as their VP of Player Personnel for the 2016 season.

Berry departed Cleveland to become the Eagles’ VP of football operations in 2019. He was brought back as the Browns’ GM the following year.

Since taking the Browns’ GM job in 2020, Berry’s teams have produced a record of 44-56, which includes two playoff appearances and one playoff win.