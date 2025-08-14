Browns Rookie RB Quinshon Judkins Won’t Face Formal Charges

Jordan Schultz is reporting that Browns second-round RB Quinshon Judkins will not face any formal charges, as prosecutors have declined to move forward with the case.

Schultz mentions that this officially clears the way for Judkins to rejoin the team.

Judkins is the only draft pick from the 2025 class who has yet to sign their rookie contract. The Browns told him to focus on his legal issues before worrying about football.

Judkins was facing a misdemeanor battery and domestic violence charge involving his girlfriend.

Judkins, 21, transferred to Ohio State after spending two years at Ole Miss. He was named the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2022, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2022 and 2023, and was third-team All-Big Ten in 2024.

The Browns used the No. 36 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Judkins. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $11,389,536 contract with a $4,923,298 signing bonus.

During his college career, Judkins appeared in 42 games and recorded 739 rushing attempts for 3,785 yards (5.1 YPC) and 45 touchdowns, to go along with 59 receptions for 442 yards (7.5 YPC) and five touchdowns.