Browns RT Dawand Jones Undergoing Season-Ending Knee Surgery

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski announced fourth-round OT Dawand Jones will undergo season-ending knee surgery, per Scott Petrak.

According to Petrak, Jones suffered a torn MCL. He is expected to make a full recovery for next season, albeit with a shorter timetable for recovery than an ACL injury.

The rookie went down last week against the Rams. Before that, he had been pressed into the starting lineup due to other injuries at right tackle.

Expect the team to place him on injured reserve shortly.

Jones, 22, was a two-year starter at right tackle for Ohio State. He was twice named third-team All-Big 10 and earned second-team All-American honors as a senior in 2022.

The Browns selected him in the fourth round with the No. 111 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $4,632,332 including a signing bonus of $792,332.

In 2023, Jones appeared in 11 games for the Browns with nine starts at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 46 tackle out of 83 qualifying players.