Browns Rule Out Baker Mayfield For Week 18

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski told reporters QB Baker Mayfield will have shoulder surgery as soon as possible and his season is over, per Scott Petrak.

Mayfield will be replaced in Week 18 by Case Keenum against the Ravens.

He alluded to this as a possibility following last night’s loss to the Steelers. Cleveland was eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday.

“I’m going to get this shoulder fixed and be able to come back next year at 100 percent,” he said via Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. “That’s been decided. Now when that’s happening – that hasn’t been decided. So I don’t have that answer for you whether I play next week.”

Mayfield has gutted through a torn labrum from multiple dislocations in his left throwing shoulder, along with a number of other injuries, virtually all season. As long as the Browns were in playoff contention, he was willing to play through the injury.

Mayfield, 26, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He’s in the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which will cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

In 2021, Mayfield has appeared in 14 games and completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He has also rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown.