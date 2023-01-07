Browns Rule Out DE Jadeveon Clowney, Elevate Two Players

The Browns announced on Saturday that they will elevate DE Sam Kamara and LB Storey Jackson from the practice squad for Week 18 after ruling out DE Jadeveon Clowney for Week 18.

Clowney was sent home from practice on Friday after telling the media he was unlikely to re-sign with the Browns and that the team favored other players over him.

“Ninety-five percent sure I won’t be back,” Clowney told Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “But there’s still that 5 percent. You never know what can happen.”

Clowney added that he wants to go where he’s valued and play for a team who believes in him.

“I just feel like I need to be around somebody that believes in me and my ability,” Clowney said. “(It can’t) just be me believing in myself. I believe in myself more than anybody.”

Clowney has clearly been frustrated with how he’s been used this season.

“(They’ve) got their own guys, and I ain’t one of them,” Clowney said, “so it’s time for me to get my exit slip.”

Clowney, 29, is a former No. 1 overall pick of the Texans back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $22.272 million contract when the Texans picked up his fifth-year option which paid him $12.306 million for the 2018 season.

Houston franchised Clowney last year before trading him to the Seahawks at the start of the regular season. It took until September for him to a sign one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Titans.

The Browns signed Clowney to a one-year deal before signing him to another one-year deal worth $11 million.

In 2022, Clowney has appeared in 12 games for the Browns and recorded 28 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, a recovery, and three pass defenses.

Kamara, 24, went undrafted out of Stony Brook in 2021 before catching on with the Bears. He failed to make the 53-man roster and was waived by the team, only to be added to the practice squad the following day.

Kamara was called up to the Bears’ active roster last year and spent time on and off the practice squad and active roster before being released in September.

In 2021, Kamara appeared in eight games and recorded 10 tackles, including one tackle for loss and a pass deflection for the Bears.