Browns Rule Out TE Harold Fannin For Week 18, Among Three Players

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski announced they’ve ruled out LB Carson Schwesinger, TE Harold Fannin, and TE David Njoku from Week 18, per Scott Petrak.

Fannin hasn’t practiced all week because of a groin injury and will now miss his first game of the year.

It’s been a very successful rookie year for Fannin, becoming Cleveland’s starting tight end and pushing Njoku down the depth chart in the process.

Fannin, 21, earned Consensus All-American honors in 2024, was named the MAC Most Valuable Player, MAC Offensive Player of the Year, and first-team All-MAC honors in 2023 and 2024.

He’s in the first year of a four-year, $6,742,886 rookie contract that includes a $1,543,916 signing bonus.

In 2025, Fannin appeared in 16 games for the Browns and recorded 72 receptions on 107 targets for 731 yards (10.2 YPC) and six touchdowns.