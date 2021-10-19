Browns Rule RB Nick Chubb (Calf) Out For Thursday

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski told reporters they have ruled RB Nick Chubb out for Thursday, per Jake Trotter.

Chubb is dealing with a calf injury that is far milder than the one that just put teammate Kareem Hunt on injured reserve. The short week was too much to overcome, though, and the Browns are playing it cautiously.

Cleveland just promoted RB John Kelly from the practice squad and he’ll team up with D’Ernest Johnson and sixth-round rookie Demetric Felton for the Browns against the Broncos.

Chubb, 25, was drafted by the Browns in the second round out of Georgia in 2018. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $7,383,094 contract when Cleveland signed him to a three-year, $36 million extension in July.

Chubb is set to make a base salary of $920,000 this season, to go along with salaries of $1,213,059 and $10,850,000 over the next two years.

In 2021, Chubb has appeared in five games and recorded 90 rushing attempts for 523 yards (5.8 YPC), one lost fumble, and two touchdowns. He’s also added five receptions for 35 yards (7.0 YPC) and no touchdowns.