Browns Second-Round RB Quinshon Judkins Not Considering Return To College Football

As Browns second-round RB Quinshon Judkins remains unsigned amidst contract debates and potential discipline from the NFL, rumors have surfaced that the rookie could look to return to college football.

However, Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot spoke with Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio and said Judkins is not considering a return to college football.

Kay Cabot believes Judkins’ camp could be looking to get an exemption in his deal that would prevent a suspension from his pre-existing legal case from voiding guarantees.

Judkins, 21, transferred to Ohio State after spending two years at Ole Miss. He was named the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2022, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2022 and 2023, and was third-team All-Big Ten in 2024.

The Browns used the No. 36 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Judkins. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $11,389,536 contract with a $4,923,298 signing bonus.

During his college career, Judkins appeared in 42 games and recorded 739 rushing attempts for 3,785 yards (5.1 YPC) and 45 touchdowns, to go along with 59 receptions for 442 yards (7.5 YPC) and five touchdowns.