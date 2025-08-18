Browns May Not Sign RB Quinshon Judkins Until NFL Investigation Concludes

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Browns have not been able to reach a deal with second-round RB Quinshon Judkins, and they may not until the end of any NFL investigation.

Prosecutors recently moved forward with the domestic violence case against Judkins without formal charges, but the NFL is still doing its own investigation and could discipline him.

Before Judkins’ legal situation, he was one of the second-round picks who was pushing for a fully guaranteed deal after Houston set the precedent by handing one to second-round WR Jayden Higgins. The contract holdup likely has something to do with the guarantees in the deal, and the Browns could be hesitant to hand Judkins a fully guaranteed deal if he’s facing a suspension.

Judkins, 21, transferred to Ohio State after spending two years at Ole Miss. He was named the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2022, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2022 and 2023, and was third-team All-Big Ten in 2024.

The Browns used the No. 36 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Judkins. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $11,389,536 contract with a $4,923,298 signing bonus.

During his college career, Judkins appeared in 42 games and recorded 739 rushing attempts for 3,785 yards (5.1 YPC) and 45 touchdowns, to go along with 59 receptions for 442 yards (7.5 YPC) and five touchdowns.