Browns Sign CB Bryan Mills To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Browns announced they have signed CB Bryan Mills to the practice squad. 

He takes the place of DB Tim Harris who was placed on the practice squad COVID-19 list. 

Cleveland’s practice squad now includes:

  1. WR Ja’Marcus Bradley
  2. DT Sheldon Day
  3. DE Porter Gustin
  4. RB John Kelly
  5. DB Jovante Moffatt
  6. QB Nick Mullens
  7. WR JoJo Natson
  8. RB Johnny Stanton
  9. DE Curtis Weaver
  10. CB Tim Harris (COVID-19)
  11. G David Moore
  12. K Chris Naggar
  13. TE Miller Forristall
  14. G Tristen Hoge
  15. WR Davion Davis
  16. DB Herb Miller
  17. CB Bryan Mills

Mills, 22, signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina Central following the 2021 NFL Draft. The Seahawks waived him midway through camp, however. 

Mills landed with the Saints only to be waived again coming out of the preseason. He had a brief stint on the practice squad in New Orleans. 

Mills played just one season in 2019 due to his senior year in 2020 being wiped out by the pandemic. In 12 games, he recorded 22 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, five interceptions and 13 pass defenses. 

