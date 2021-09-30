Browns Sign CB Bryan Mills To Practice Squad

The Browns announced they have signed CB Bryan Mills to the practice squad.

He takes the place of DB Tim Harris who was placed on the practice squad COVID-19 list.

Cleveland’s practice squad now includes:

WR Ja’Marcus Bradley DT Sheldon Day DE Porter Gustin RB John Kelly DB Jovante Moffatt QB Nick Mullens WR JoJo Natson RB Johnny Stanton DE Curtis Weaver CB Tim Harris (COVID-19) G David Moore K Chris Naggar TE Miller Forristall G Tristen Hoge WR Davion Davis DB Herb Miller CB Bryan Mills

Mills, 22, signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina Central following the 2021 NFL Draft. The Seahawks waived him midway through camp, however.

Mills landed with the Saints only to be waived again coming out of the preseason. He had a brief stint on the practice squad in New Orleans.

Mills played just one season in 2019 due to his senior year in 2020 being wiped out by the pandemic. In 12 games, he recorded 22 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, five interceptions and 13 pass defenses.