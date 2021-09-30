Browns Sign CB Bryan Mills To Practice Squad

The Browns announced they have signed CB Bryan Mills to the practice squad.
He takes the place of DB Tim Harris who was placed on the practice squad COVID-19 list.
Cleveland’s practice squad now includes:
- WR Ja’Marcus Bradley
- DT Sheldon Day
- DE Porter Gustin
- RB John Kelly
- DB Jovante Moffatt
- QB Nick Mullens
- WR JoJo Natson
- RB Johnny Stanton
- DE Curtis Weaver
- CB Tim Harris (COVID-19)
- G David Moore
- K Chris Naggar
- TE Miller Forristall
- G Tristen Hoge
- WR Davion Davis
- DB Herb Miller
- CB Bryan Mills
Mills, 22, signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina Central following the 2021 NFL Draft. The Seahawks waived him midway through camp, however.
Mills landed with the Saints only to be waived again coming out of the preseason. He had a brief stint on the practice squad in New Orleans.
Mills played just one season in 2019 due to his senior year in 2020 being wiped out by the pandemic. In 12 games, he recorded 22 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, five interceptions and 13 pass defenses.
