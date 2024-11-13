Browns Sign CB Chigozie Anusiem Off Commanders Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed CB Chigozie Anusiem off the Commanders practice squad to their active roster.

We’ve signed CB Chigozie Anusiem to the active roster from Washington’s practice squad » https://t.co/oDsxG4n1Do pic.twitter.com/y3N200QYID — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 13, 2024

We highlighted him back in May as a UDFA to watch. Anusiem had an active pre-draft process with multiple visits and he aced his athletic testing. At 6-1 and 200 pounds with over 32-inch arms, Anusiem ran a 4.39-second 40, showing great recovery speed.

Anusiem, 24, signed on with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

During his six-year college career, Anusiem recorded 133 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one interception and 18 pass deflections in 48 career games.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.