Browns Sign CB Chris Westry

The Cleveland Browns have signed CB Chris Westry to the roster, per Mary Kay Cabot.

Westry has been a journeyman who’s bounced around the fringes of the league for a few seasons now. At 6-4, he has unique size for a cornerback.

Westry, 25, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky in 2019. He made the active roster as a rookie but was waived coming out of camp in 2020 and re-signed to the practice squad.

Westry bounced on and off Dallas’ practice squad throughout the year before ultimately signing a futures deal with the Ravens for the 2021 season. He was not tendered as a restricted free agent and signed on with the Panthers for the 2022 season.

Carolina cut Westry midway through training camp.

In 2021, Westry appeared in six games for the Ravens and recorded 17 total tackles, no interceptions and three pass defenses.