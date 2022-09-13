Browns Sign CB Thomas Graham Off Bears Practice Squad, Make Two Other Moves

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed CB Thomas Graham to their roster from the Bears’ practice squad.

We have made the following roster moves:

– Added WR Chester Rogers to our practice squad

Cleveland made another pair of moves, signing WR Chester Rogers to the practice squad and waiving CB Herb Miller.

Graham, 23, was drafted by the Bears in the sixth round out of Oregon in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million rookie deal but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Graham signed back to the practice squad and was promoted to the active roster for the Bears late in the season. He was waived again by the team coming out of the preseason this year and signed to the practice squad.

In 2021, Graham appeared in four games for the Bears and recorded 12 total tackles, one tackle for loss and four pass deflections.

Miller, 24, went undrafted out of Florida Atlantic back in 2019. He later signed on with the Chiefs but was waived coming out of the preseason. Miller signed on to the Buccaneers’ practice squad in December of 2019 and spent the entire 2020 season bouncing between Tampa Bay’s practice squad and active roster.

Miller signed a futures contract with the Buccaneers, but the team ultimately waived him prior to the start of this season. He signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad last season.

Cleveland signed him to their practice squad in September and he’s bounced on and off their active roster.

In 2021, Miller appeared in nine games and recorded four total tackles and no interceptions.