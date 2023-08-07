Browns Sign DE Charles Wiley, Waive WR Ra’Shaun Henry

The Cleveland Browns have signed DE Charles Wiley to the roster following a successful workout, per his agent.

Congratulations to @SarubbiSports client, Charles “Chuck” Wiley, on signing with the #Browns. 6’2”, 260 pound edge-linebacker with 4.4 speed. 👽 2 sacks & double-digit QB pressures last season. Year ✌🏻📈 pic.twitter.com/4kETow9AJW — Will Sarubbi (@WillSarubbi) August 7, 2023

The team confirmed the move in an announcement and added that WR Ra’Shaun Henry was waived to make room.

Wiley, 25, played three years at Ole Miss before transferring to UTSA for his final two seasons. He signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was waived coming out of the preseason and signed by the Giants to their practice squad. However, Wiley lasted just a few weeks before New York cut him again.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his five-year college career, Wiley recorded 136 total tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, three fumble recoveries, including one returned for a touchdown, and two pass deflections in 51 games.