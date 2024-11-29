Browns Sign DE Elerson Smith To Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns announced they re-signed DE Elerson Smith to their practice squad on Friday.

We've signed DE Elerson Smith to the practice squad 📰 » https://t.co/kvsioCNzl6 pic.twitter.com/oxXusKYqle — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 29, 2024

Cleveland’s practice squad now includes:

Smith, 29, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract.

Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith during the 2021 season and he signed on with the Packers.

Green Bay cut Smith after about a month and he caught on with the Giants on the practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster later in the season. The Giants brought Smith back to their practice squad the following season in September and he was again promoted to the active roster.

Smith caught on with the Saints during training camp and was re-signed to the practice squad after the preseason. He was signed away by the Raiders last year and caught on with the Browns’ practice squad in September.

In 2024, Smith has appeared in two games for the Browns and recorded two tackles.