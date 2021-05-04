Browns Sign DT Damion Square

The Browns announced Tuesday they have signed DT Damion Square.

We've signed veteran DT Damion Square Details » https://t.co/AhIAv3FY7K pic.twitter.com/fhunqsAzXz — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 4, 2021

Square provides another veteran option for the Browns on the interior of their defense.

Square, 32, originally signed on with the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2013 as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama. He was unable to make the final 53-man roster coming out of the preseason, but he was later claimed by the Chiefs.

After a few months in Kansas City, Square was claimed off of waivers by the Chargers. He lasted with the team on multiple deals until 2021 when he was not re-signed.

In 2020, Square appeared in all 16 games for the Chargers and recorded 20 total tackles and one sack. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 62 interior defender out of 125 qualifying players.