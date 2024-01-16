Browns Sign DT Jayden Peevy To Futures Deal

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed DT Jayden Peevy to a futures contract.

Futures deals are essentially training camp invites that secure these players a spot on the 90-man roster and a chance to compete for a spot on the team.

Peevy, 24, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason, however, and re-signed to the practice squad.

Tennessee re-signed Peevy to a futures deal for the 2023 season and he made the roster coming out of the preseason. However, he was waived and bounced on and off the Titans practice squad before being let go in October and signing with the Panthers practice squad.

For his career, Peevy has appeared in two games for the Titans but has yet to record a stat.